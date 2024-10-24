Schmidt named MVL Player of the Year; all-conference volleyball teams announced

Greenville senior Brooke Schmidt is back to back MVL Player of the Year. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Arcanum senior Lexi Gibbons was named to the All-WOAC First Team. Versailles sophomore Kiley May was named to the All-MAC First Team.

DARKE COUNTY — All-conference volleyball teams were announced for the WOAC, MVL and MAC. Here are the Darke County athletes that were awarded a spot on those teams.

MVL:

Greenville senior Brooke Schmidt was named MVL Player of the Year for the second straight season. She also earned a spot on the All-MVL First Team as she led the MVL in kills with 357. Senior Shyanne Gibboney and junior Kindyl Peltz both were named to the All-MVL Second Team.

WOAC:

In the WOAC, Arcanum head coach Jacie Holman was named Coach of the Year as the Lady Trojans went 11-0 in conference play on their way to a second straight WOAC title. From Arcanum, seniors Kenzie Byrne and Lexi Gibbons along with junior Grace Fry made the All-WOAC First Team. The rest of the athletes that made the first team: Ansonia senior Gabby Leeper, Franklin Monroe seniors Addie Bauman and Allie Muhlenkamp, Mississinawa Valley junior Cora Hoggatt and Tri-Village sophomore Mylee Bierly and Tri-Village senior Lilly Camacho.

The All-WOAC Second Team: Ansonia junior Lydia Hahn, Arcanum juniors Kamryn Beisner and Caroline Long, Bradford sophomore Chloe Hocker and Mississinawa Valley juniors Danika Neargarder and Allyson Waymire.

The special mentions: Ansonia senior Aleah Shilt, Arcanum sophomore Cameron Garbig, Bradford sophomore Addysen Mills, Franklin Monroe senior Layni Ressler, Mississinawa Valley junior Makenna Hoggatt and Tri-Village senior Ava Pipenger.

MAC:

Versailles sophomore Kiley May was named to the All-MAC First Team. May was fourth in the MAC in kills with 268. Junior Lauren Prenger was named to the All-MAC Second Team. She led the conference in digs with 359. Senior Sarah Stammen was named as a honorable mention.