Scholarships for precision machining training

CELINA — The Workforce Development and Business Enterprise Center will be offering a precision machining training series in November and December of this year. These courses will cover topics such as blueprint, benchwork, manual milling fundamentals, manual lathe fundamentals, surface grinding and CNC operation. A certificate of completion will be provided.

Thanks to the Gene Haas Foundation, six individuals can participate in this training for free through their scholarship program.

For more information please reach out to the Workforce Development and Business Enterprise Center at [email protected].