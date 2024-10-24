Wendel gives update on program

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday evening at the Union City Community Room. The Lions were treated to a wonderful meal of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn and cake provided by Diane Dubeansky.

The program for the meeting was presented by Jeff Wendel, Union City head baseball coach. Wendel discussed his goal of building increased participation and developing baseball skills both physically and mentally. He has named the program the Indians Baseball 501 Club. ( 501 Maryland Street is the street address of Victory Field in Indianapolis where the team can end the season for the championship.)

Wendel is also the owner of Carts and Parts in Union City; he was thanked for helping the Lions with door prizes for the Randolph County Fly-In and providing golf carts for the State Line Heritage Days Parade.