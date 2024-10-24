Winter Crisis Program begins Nov. 1

DAYTON — Winter heating assistance for Miami Valley residents who are without heat or threatened with disconnection will be available beginning Nov. 1. Residents can now make appointments at one of Miami Valley Community Action Partnership’s four locations.

Winter Crisis applicants must be living at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty line ($54,600 for a family of four in 2024). Crisis appointments can be scheduled for the following reasons:

* Heat has been disconnected;

* A disconnection notice has been received;

* You need to establish new service;

* You need to pay to transfer service;

* Bulk fuel users have less than a 10-day supply of wood, coal, pellets, propane or oil;

* Defaulted on PIPP payments.

Those with a pending disconnection notice must provide an account number during appointment scheduling to place a hold on the disconnection. The appointment must be at least 48 hours before the scheduled disconnection. Missing or rescheduling the appointment may result in disconnection.

Appointments are required for this emergency service and may be conducted either in person or over the phone. Residents of Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties can apply and have their appointment at any of MVCAP’s four offices. Appointments are opened in blocks approximately once a week during the crisis period.

Before attending their appointment, residents should start their application online at energyhelp.ohio.gov or by printing a paper copy at miamivalleycap.org in order to speed up the process.

To make an in-person appointment at our Montgomery County office only, go online at www.miamivalleycap.org or call 937-514-4777. The office is located at 719 S. Main St. in downtown Dayton.

To make a phone appointment at our Darke County office, 1469 Sweitzer St., Greenville, call 937-548-8143.

To make an in-person appointment at our Greene County office, 469 Dayton Ave., Xenia, call 937-376-7747. Appointments are held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To make an in-person appointment at our Preble County office, 308 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton, call 937-456-2800.

A limited number of walk-ins are seen at all offices. Bring your documents and a support staff member will review your application for completeness. You will receive either a time for a phone appointment or additional instructions.

Walk in hours are:

Montgomery County: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Darke County: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Greene County: Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Preble County: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Required documentation includes:

* Income information for all household members 18 years of age or older for the last 30 days;

* Any member reporting “no income” must complete a no income form and additional documentation may be requested;

* Proof of citizenship for all household members;

* Most recent electric and gas bills;

* Proof of medical condition if applicable (documentation signed by a licensed physician or registered nurse practitioner).

For a complete list of countable income, please visit our website. The program runs through March 31, 2025.

Additional information may be required. Please visit www.miamivalleycap.org or call 937-341-5000 and press 1 during business hours if you have questions.