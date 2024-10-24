Support for Brown

I am a 5th generation retired corn and bean farmer between Ansonia and Union City. Having elected officials who understand agriculture and who will fight for our industry is important to me and that’s why I’m supporting Sherrod Brown’s reelection.

I had the opportunity to serve several years on the Ohio Soybean Council and the United Soybean Board and I was always impressed with how intently Sherrod would listen to our concerns and our needs and then would go to work doing his job to fight to solve problems and champion bills and provisions in the Farm Bill that help farmers get what they need and help farmers in down times. And he always shows up. Sometimes it might feel like politicians don’t care about rural people, but Sherrod has shown time and again that he cares and will work with you to solve problems.

If you are like me, you don’t like seeing negative ads on TV and its feels hard to sort truth from lies and most of it just seems like a distraction. So that’s why I wanted to write – because Sherrod has shown time and again that he is on our side and fighting for farmers like me and rural communities like mine and that’s why I’m proud to support him this November.

Bill Coppess,

Ansonia