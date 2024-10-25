Drug warrant leads to standoff

Ernesto Omar Constanza

GREENVILLE — Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker reported that on Thursday, Oct. 24, at approximately 4 p.m., Darke County Deputies went to 1105 Wayne Ave., Greenville, to execute a felony arrest warrant on Ernesto Omar Constanza, 40, of that address.

When deputies arrived, Constanza answered the door and when advised of the arrest warrant he barricaded himself in the house and resisted the arrest. Greenville Police Department officers and additional deputies responded to the scene to assist. After 30 minutes of attempted communications with the subject, deputies and officers approached the door and Constanza surrendered and was taken into custody. No one was injured in this incident.

Constanza is held in the Darke County Jail with no bond pending arraignment in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

This arrest warrant is the result of an indictment by a Darke County Grand Jury for Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree following an investigation by Darke County Sheriff’s Office Counter Drug Detectives.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department will continue to work together in removing illegal drugs and drug traffickers from our community.

Anyone with information on criminal drug activity is encouraged to call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020 or Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103.