Eagles Landing celebrates opening

The Darke County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of Darke County’s newest events venue, Eagles Landing Farm & Venue. Candy Helm | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, Oct. 18 to celebrate the opening of Eagles Landing Farm & Venue.

The new event center is located at 4062 State Route 571 W., Greenville, and offers one of the most unique settings for an event. A round barn that once stood on Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road has been recycled, repurposed and rebuilt thanks to the Burns Family. According to their website, www.eagleslandingfarmandvenue.com, they are able to bring a “timeless elegance to a farm-style space.” Their mission is to provide an open concept and worry-free event space for you to celebrate and enjoy with your loved ones.

The family-owned business is headed by Tim Burns. His daughter, Lauren Conway, is helping manage the venue, events and bookings.

Although a great space for a wedding or reception, Eagles Landing is much more. The venue is a great place for family gatherings, holiday banquets/parties, general meetings or any school or social event.

The venue allows its guests to sit back and relax while they do the work. Their services include tables and chairs, linens, decorations, bar services, controlled climate, cleaning services, and suggested vendors. They will soon be adding dressing rooms to their list of services.

The Burns family is excited to finally reach this milestone and is looking forward to hosting your next event.

For more information, contact Tim Burns at 937-417-2626 or Lauren Conway at 937-417-6595.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].