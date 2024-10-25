Flight Fiber expansion complete in Versailles

NEW KNOXVILLE — NKTelco, a leading regional broadband internet provider, recently completed the build out of Flight Fiber to Versailles in Darke County.

Flight Fiber is a 100 percent fiber network and is now available to more than 1,600 businesses and residents in the Versailles community. The completion of the Flight Fiber network in Versailles is part of a strategic $2 million capital investment NKTelco has made in Ohio.

Flight Fiber offers a redundant network giving customers more speed and reliability. This multi-gig enabled network is designed to meet current and future needs, supporting smart-home devices, streaming, broadband, video, and phone services.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the Flight Fiber expansion in Versailles. Achieving the long-term goal of extending our fiber network to this area is truly gratifying,” said Preston Meyer, President and General Manager of NKTelco. “Moreover, Versailles is a vibrant community with numerous opportunities, and we are dedicated to being an active provider of Flight Fiber in the village and its surrounding areas,” added Meyer.

“We are very happy to have NKTelco here in Versailles to provide telecommunication options for our residents and businesses” stated Kyle Francis, Village Administrator of the Village of Versailles. “They are a great local company with wonderful, compassionate employees providing quality services.”

About NKTelco: NKTelco, a local fiber provider established in 1905, supplies data, voice, and video services to residential and business customers across Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, Miami, and Darke Counties in West Central Ohio. With a legacy of expanding its fiber network to deliver top-tier service, NKTelco has been part of the Schurz Communications family of broadband properties since 2021. Included in the portfolio of Schurz broadband properties are Antietam Broadband, Burlington Telecom, Hiawatha Broadband Communications, Long Lines Broadband, Orbitel Communications.