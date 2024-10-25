Greenville Elementary overview and reorganization efforts

By Susan Dankworth,

GES Principal

During the summer of 2024, Greenville Elementary School (GES) went through a number of administrative changes that have impacted how we do business on a daily basis. My purpose today is to explain our current organization and help others understand who we are and what we do behind the enormous entrance outside. The entire building is going through a great deal of change as we work to adjust and unify our teachers and processes so that we may offer a more consistent and effective school experience for the children and families we serve.

Our building currently serves 795 students, and we have 7-8 AMAZING teachers per grade level, as well as a team of 8 specials teachers (library, art, music, gym). Our class sizes range from 17-25 students per classroom, and we offer an inclusive setting where accommodations are made to mainstream students, where possible, in the regular classroom. We also have two multiple-disability special education classrooms and a number of paraprofessionals and intervention specialists who help students with all types of developmental and academic needs throughout the day. In addition, we have five literacy specialists who help train and coach our teachers in the area of reading instruction while also meeting with small groups of students throughout the day. Nearly all of our teachers in grades 2-4 have been trained in gifted education, and this training is ongoing each year. We have an incredible staff of professionals who care deeply about the students we serve, and I am so very proud of the work they do every day.

Our administrative team works together to ensure a safe and effective school environment for our students and teachers. We also serve as the primary contacts for our families and public inquiries; and the administrative team works hand-in-hand with our school secretaries to create an organized and welcoming experience for our building guests. As a team, we prioritize issues and solve problems so that our teachers can do the work they need to do. We also hope to provide a transparent and accommodating experience for our families through regular, open communication. We have found that working together with the parents is incredibly effective in helping our students learn how to make good decisions, regulate behaviors, and do their best work in school.

Our current GES Administrative Team:

Susan Dankworth, GES Principal, grades K-4; Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (K-8), Master’s in Educational Leadership – Principal (PreK-12), Superintendent coursework completed, 2024, 17 years teaching experience in grades 2-6, seventh year as an administrator at Greenville Elementary

Jessica Gorman, GES Assistant Principal, Bachelor of Science in Education and Allied Professions, Early Childhood (PreK-3) Early Childhood Generalist Endorsement (gr. 4-5), Reading Endorsement (PreK-12), Master’s in Educational Leadership – Principal (PreK-6) 10 years teaching experience in grades 1-4, fourth year as an administrator at Greenville Elementary

Amber Acevedo, GES Assistant Principal, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education (PreK-3), Master’s in Educational Leadership – Principal (PreK-6), 15 years teaching experience in grades PreK-3 (primarily K), four years as Teacher Leader, and first year as an administrator at Greenville Elementary

In addition to our administrative and instructional teams, we have two school psychologists, three speech/language pathologists, and an entire team of occupational and physical therapists who consult with teachers and families and work with children on a daily basis. Their expertise is essential to the work we do with our students with specialized needs.

Our kitchen serves students in grades K-8 and consists of 14 staff members at the building level. They are led by Stephanie Adelsperger, food service manager, who is new to Greenville this year. We also have a highly effective custodial team that can’t be beat. We feel very lucky to have these groups supporting and caring for both our building and our students every day.

Finally, we couldn’t do what we do without the work of our transportation team. Greenville Elementary currently has 17 buses on the roads each day, picking up and delivering students every morning and afternoon. Each year, we work to reinforce our roster of bus drivers (and substitute drivers) as the demand is high. This department, too, has new management. Chris Carlisle is our new transportation supervisor, and he has a number of new ideas to help streamline the transportation department so as to maximize processes and ensure safety for our drivers and the students we serve.

I feel extremely fortunate to be the building leader at Greenville Elementary School. We have a superior team that works diligently to ensure the growth and success for our students, and we truly care. The work we do is incredibly important, and we take our responsibilities very seriously. Thank you to the citizens of Greenville for trusting us with your most precious possessions. We look forward to the future of our school and your continued partnership!