Hayner hosts first concert of season

TROY — The first concert of the 2024-25 Drawing Room Chamber Concert season will feature its new host, Eric Knorr on trumpet. This concert will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. Accompanying Knorr will be Andrea Arese-Elias as pianist and Carlos Elias on violin.

Andrea and Carlos are a husband and wife whose musical careers began in El Salvador. Both started performing at a very young age and both have completed extensive training and education. Their careers have taken them all over the world culminating in a debut performance at Weill Hall in Carnegie Hall on March 28, 2002. They have performed throughout the United States and have settled in our area with Carlos at Cedarville University as Director of Strings and Orchestra and Andrea at the University of Dayton as a member of the piano faculty and as a collaborative pianist at Cedarville University.

This concert will introduce their community to the new host of the series, Knorr. Knorr is an accomplished trumpeter with extensive experience as a soloist, a collaborative musician and as an educator performing with orchestras throughout the region such as the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony and Pops, Cleveland Pops, Akron Symphony, Cincinnati Ballet Orchestra, Lexington Philharmonic, Springfield Symphony, Lima Symphony, Butler Philharmonic, Ohio Light Opera Orchestra as well as many others outside our region. With a wide range of talent and taste, his trumpet is sought after by Broadway musicals as well as pop and jazz and rock bands. He has played with many national touring companies such as Sheena Easton, Melissa Manchester and Natalie Cole. He has played with and supported some of our great regional bands such as Dayton Jazz Orchestra, Trey Stone and the Ringers and The Last Waltz. He is the founder of the popular Oakwood Brass Quintet that has performed at the Hayner and as the Mayor’s Concert downtown Troy, Ohio. His distinguished military career includes the Air Force Band of Flight and the USAF Heartland of America Band. He founded and led the 17-member Prism Brass and for 10 years he led the Wright Brass Quintet for the USAF including deployment in the Middle East.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proud to collaborate with Mr. Knorr as new host and curator of the Drawing Room Chamber series. “The 2024-25 series is shaping up beautifully,” says Terrilynn Meece, the manager of the series. “It is going to be quite an experience for our guests. We will have a dynamic concert in November with Kristen Smith on bassoon and in January we will have Chris Berg of Central State on upright bass and Phil Burkhead on piano and James Leslie from the Blue Wisp Band. Wow! It is going to be fun.”

The Drawing Room Chamber Concerts take place on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. The series is free to the public and does not require reservations. Music students are encouraged to attend for the opportunity to hear their instruments in the Hayner’s unique and intimate listening room.

This event and others are presented free to the public through the generosity of the citizens of Troy, our loyal sponsors and the Friends of Hayner members. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.