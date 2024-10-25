Standing against cannabis dispensaries

By Jeff Whitaker

Mayor of Greenville

Concern has been raised about the amount of revenue which may be able to be raised on the sale of cannabis by state-licensed dispensaries to individuals aged 21 and over. Simply stated, Ohio Revised Code (R.C.) 3780.22 imposes an adult use cannabis tax of 10 percent and is levied on its sales to consumers. Thirty-six percent of that 10 percent, or 3.6 percent of any sale of cannabis, goes to the municipal corporation with the adult use dispensary or dispensaries.

Yes, Issue 2, which legalizes the sale of marijuana by state-licensed dispensaries, was passed statewide. But it was strongly defeated, not only in Darke County and Greenville, but throughout west central Ohio. All of us represent the stated interests of the majority of those who voted on this issue, and all of whom we serve. To reiterate, Ohio Revised Code Section 3780.25 authorizes a municipality to entirely prohibit it, as the Village of Versailles has recently done with their Ordinance No. 24-27.

The miniscule amount of revenue which may be generated by this tax is certainly not worth the hypocritical view we face as we continue to strongly support drug awareness in our community at the same time. Drug Prevention and education programs in our schools would be seen as a joke if we permit marijuana dispensaries in our community simultaneously. We are leaders in the community, and it is my strong suggestion we wisely act in that manner regarding this issue.