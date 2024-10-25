Teaming up for Farm Forum on Dec. 19

PIQUA — Apple Farm Service and Brookside Laboratories are excited to announce a special Farm Forum event taking place at Edison State Community College on Thursday, Dec. 19. The forum will bring together industry experts to discuss a wide range of topics important to today’s farmers, providing valuable insights for improving farm operations, boosting profitability, and navigating new industry trends.

Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m., with sessions running throughout the day. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose three of the expert-led presentations to attend, followed by a closing Q&A panel.

The day’s sessions will cover a variety of key topics:

* Cover Crops & Carbon Credits – Presented by Michael Watercutter from Mercer Landmark

* Reducing Fertilizer Costs, Soil Health & Drones – Presented by Luke Baker from Brookside Inc. and Brad Baker from Apple Farm Service

* H2Ohio and Related Programs – Presented by Terry Mescher, The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA)

* Legacy Planning on the Farm – Presented by Ted Gudorf, Gudorf Law Group

* The Economic State of the Farm – Presented by Bruce Clevenger, OSU Extension Specialist for Farm Business Analysis

The event will conclude with a Q&A session where attendees can engage with the speakers to ask questions and discuss the day’s presentations.

Whether you’re looking to reduce input costs, improve soil health, or ensure your farm’s financial future, this event will offer something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn from some of the most respected voices in the agricultural industry!

The closing session will end at 2:30 p.m. Attendees will select three of the available sessions to attend. For more information or to register for the event, please visit the event page at https://applefarmservice.com/farm-forum-event/ or use the QR code.

About Apple Farm Service

Apple Farm Service has been a trusted resource for agricultural equipment and services since 1956. Serving farmers with top-quality products, repairs, and support, Apple Farm Service is committed to enhancing farm productivity across the region.

About Brookside Laboratories

Brookside Laboratories is a leader in agricultural and environmental testing, offering services that help improve crop yields and promote sustainable farming practices. They specialize in soil, plant, and water testing, with a focus on improving soil health and reducing input costs for farmers.

About Edison State Community College

Edison State Community College offers dozens of pathways and programs to further your future. They are also proud to offer associates and certificates in agriculture. Edison State is set apart from their knowledgeable staff, top-notch programs, multiple locations, and outstanding students.