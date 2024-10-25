Trunk-or-Treat at VRHC

VERSAILLES — The community is invited to celebrate Halloween with Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center at its annual “Trunk-or-Treat” party. The free event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2-4 p.m., in the parking lot of the skilled nursing facility at 200 Marker Road, Versailles.

The kid-friendly activities will feature decorated cars where Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center staff, many in costume, will hand out candy for the trick-or-treaters. In addition, free snacks, including cider and popcorn, will be available for the visiting children and their families.

“We’re holding this annual event because gatherings such as this combine Halloween fun and community spirit, which makes it a real treat for everyone,” said Greg Nijak, administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. “Every year, we look forward to seeing local families come together and create memorable experiences.”

Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes and bring shopping bags, pillowcases, or pumpkin baskets for the goodies. “Our staff will be greeting community members while showing off their favorite costumes,” said Nijak. “We like to start the autumn season right, followed by other fun events throughout the year. We have a large holiday light display in December, visits with the Easter Bunny in the spring, clothing drives, school supply collections, and more. These events provide a special opportunity to strengthen the bonds within our community.”

Participants will bring their decorated cars to the Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center parking lot and pop open their trunks so that trick-or-treaters can come by to score some sweet treats. There will be more than half a dozen candy givers, and Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will donate the treats and snacks.

“This is a fun and safe environment for children to enjoy Halloween festivities in one location,” said Nijak. “It enhances existing relationships and further engages the community that we are a part of.”

Please call 937-526-5570 with questions about the Trunk-or-Treat event. Reservations are not required, and the event will be held rain or shine.