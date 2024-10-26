BPL offers wellness initiative

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library is excited to announce a new partnership with Goodwill/ Easter Seals of the Miami Valley. The Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) is a six-week program covering a wide range of wellness topics including the aging process, making healthy lifestyle choices, risk factors and behaviors to avoid, medication and how it affects seniors and how to feel more empowered about your healthcare.

Participants will enjoy hands on activities, games, snacks and giveaways! Those who attend four or the six sessions will receive a $20 gift card.

WISE is geared toward any adult 50 years or older. Classes will be held Nov. 12, 19 and 26 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 1-3 p.m. in their community room. Registrations are not required but are appreciated so they may prepare.

For more information, call 937-448-2612 and ask for Stacie. You may call to register at the same number.