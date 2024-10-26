October Members of the Month named

Monica Evers Submitted photos Gracie Henry Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — At the October FFA meeting for the Versailles FFA the second year members received their Chapter FFA Degree and the October Members of the Month were named. This month’s honorees are Monica Evers and Gracie Henry.

Evers is a second year FFA member and active in monthly meetings, fruit sales, the EMT firefighter safety training, Poultry Days promotional tent, buyer appreciation breakfast, canned food drive and fall harvest sale. She has competed in parliamentary procedure, public speaking, greenhand quiz, job interview and greenhand career exploration CDEs. She currently serves as the assistant parliamentarian. Evers is the daughter of Tom and Stephine Evers.

Henry, a sophomore and third year FFA member, is active in monthly meetings and has helped with the fall harvest sale, fruit sales, toy drive, veterans dinner, Poultry Daya tent, leadership night, shop and crop, soup and sandwich social, farm day, assisted with greenhand conference and has attended State FFA Convention. She has competed in parliamentary procedure, agronomy, soils, floriculture, and greenhand quiz. Henry is the daughter of Ron and Arianne Henry.

Both students were awarded a t-shirt and certificate for being named Versailles FFA member of the month.