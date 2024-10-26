Team places 11th at state

The Soil Judging team placed 11th in the state. Shown are Josie Pothast, Maggie McGlinch, and Luke Kaiser. Submitted photo

Versailles FFA Places 11th at State Soil Judging

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Versailles FFA Soil Judging Team participated in the State Soils contest in Plain City.

The Versailles FFA Rural Soil Judging Team placed 11th in the state contest out of 50 teams. Team members included Maggie McGlinch, 25th overall, Luke Kaiser, and Josie Pothast. Over 180 individuals participated in the rural soil judging contest. As part of the contest they evaluated four soil judging pits, took a written test and a test over a soil survey.

Thank you to Curt Goubeaux for supplying a practice pit. Congratulations to Maggie, Luke, and Josie.