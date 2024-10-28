Lehman regional champion, Versailles boys move on to states

Ansonia sophomore Bennett Lehman heads towards the finish line and a regional championship. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Versailles sophomore Ava Rismiller (left) and senior Gabrielle Spitzer (right) finished in the top 30.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

TROY — Ansonia sophomore Bennett Lehman and the Versailles boys cross country team punched their ticket to the OHSAA Cross Country State Championship after qualifying at regionals at Troy High School on Oct. 26.

Lehman took first place overall in Division III to be the regional champion. He ran for a time of 15:52.93. The Versailles boys team took second place overall to qualify as a team.

After the race, Lehman said it was a great race and an unbelievable experience to accomplish his goal of making it back to states.

“We wanted to come out here and make a statement. Our training has been going well. We haven’t slowed down one bit. Credit to my coaches, they put in so much work for us,” Lehman said. “That’s where we wanted to be. That was our goal all season, state go back. Again, we’re going to states and we’re going to go fast. What ever happens, happens. Just glad to be able to have the gift of running. The atmosphere and the people here, it’s amazing.”

Competing alongside of Lehman in the boys Division III race was Ansonia senior Ethan Sparks. He finished just outside the qualifying line with a 17th place finish with a time of 16:59.69. The top 16 individuals made it to states.

In the Division III girls race, the Versailles girls team finished in sixth place. Senior Gabrielle Spitzer took 19th with a time of 20:15.95 to lead the team. Sophomore Ava Rismiller took 30th with a time of 20:44.13. Mississinawa Valley Taylee Woodbury took 21st with a time of 20:24.07.

For the Division II boys race, sophomore Jackson Spitzer led Versailles with a second place finish with a time of 15:47.45. Junior Tony Moorman took eighth with a time of 16:09.43.

The OHSAA Cross Country State Championship will take place at Fortress Obetz on Nov. 2. The Division III boys race will be at 10 a.m. and the Division II boys race will be at noon.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].