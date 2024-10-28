Vietnam vet killed in action honored by DAR

The family of Vietnam veteran Robert E. Floyd who was killed in action on March 31, 1968 was honored by Fort GreeneVille DAR. Jennifer Trappe, sister of Floyd’s son, the late Robert Gordon, and Floyd’s siblings, Peg Floyd Sargent and Scott Floyd, were recognized. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate Robert E. Floyd

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) continued its series of recognizing the family of fallen Vietnam veterans on Saturday at the Vietnam Memorial at Bear’s Mill. Bradford native Robert E. Floyd and his family were recognized. Family members received a certificate and a pin.

DAR is an official partner of the Union States of America’ Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration.

Floyd was born on May 15, 1947, and was drafted into the United States Army and began his tour on Jan. 1, 1968. He attained the rank of sergeant. Three months into his tour of duty, Floyd lost his life in battle. His death was listed as, “Died through hostile action…multiple fragmentation wounds. According to records, Floyd died at Gio Linh Plain, South Vietnam, Quang Tri Province. He died on March 31, 1968.

During his time in the U.S. Army, Floyd earned the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross.

In recognizing Floyd and his family, DAR Regent Penny Weaver said, “We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. We recognize those who served and returned home, those who are no longer among us, as well as their families who endured untold sacrifices in supporting their service.”

Family members present for the recognition were Peg Floyd Sargent, sister, and Scott Floyd, brother. Robert’s son, Robert Gordon passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 31. He was represented by his sister, Jennifer Trappe. Gordon was born on Oct. 8, 1967, just five months before his father’s death.

There were 21 Darke County natives killed in action during the Vietnam War. DAR has been diligent in recognizing each of the individuals and their families who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

In addition to Floyd, names that appear on the memorial plaque at Bear’s Mill are Medal of Honor Recipient Douglas Dickey, Rossburg; Sammy Barga, Ft. Recovery; Jack Beam, Union City; David Brown, West Manchester; Donald Byrum, Ansonia; Hubert Carter, Greenville, Gene Lutz, Greenville; Robert Fowble, Greenville; Melvin Green, New Paris; Merle Haben, Bradford; Terry Helser, Greenville; James Klink, New Paris; Douglas Lefever, Arcanum; Gene Morrison, Versailles; Wayne Painter, Ft. Recovery; James Pottkotter, New Weston; John Richard, Versailles; Gerald Subler, Versailles; and Gerald Trittschuh, Bradford.

Prior to a gun salute and taps being played by the Darke County Honor Guard, Regent Weaver pointed her comments to the family, “On behalf of a grateful nation and the Department of Defense, we honor your patriotic service and the significant sacrifices made by you and your family for the cause of freedom and democracy during the Vietnam War. Thank you for being an enduring inspiration and example of duty, valor, honor and dignity for the citizens of the United States of America. Our nation is forever indebted to you and extends its deepest respect and admiration. Thank you for the sacrifices you made that enabled your loved one to serve.”

