Blood drive set for Nov. 9

OSGOOD — Step into the holiday season with a free bundle of holiday socks when you register to donate at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry and Osgood community blood drive Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at 25 West Main St.

Schedule a blood donation with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita Nov. 2 through Dec. 14 gets a two-pair bundle of holiday socks with Christmas ornaments, tree lights, and blood type designs. Register to donate at any Solvita blood drive Nov. 4-30 to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Broncos game in late December at Paycor Stadium.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.