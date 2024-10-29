Elsas will speak at BPW meeting

Denise Elsas

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club Individual Development Program Committee is making preparations for the Thursday, Nov. 14 meeting. The committee consists of: chair Debbie Niekamp and members Sue Huston, Desteni Mason, Shelly Acker and Leah Dumas. The meeting will be held at the Winery at Versailles, 6572 State Route 47, Versailles. The buffet/dinner meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at a cost of $15.

Denise Elsas, serves as the Workforce Specialist for Darke County Economic Development, bringing 16 years of experience in the non-profit sector and extensive employer engagement. Having been with the organization for over a year, Denise works closely with local companies to build talent pipelines that support business growth and explore new opportunities for workforce development. She asks “Are you ready to grow as a leader and make a lasting impression on your community?” Leadership Darke County is a dynamic leadership development program aimed at cultivating leadership skills, identifying emerging leaders, and enhancing the capabilities of existing leaders. All are invited to attend to hear more information on this topic.

The Greenville BPW Club invites women interested in learning about the Club and The Darke County Economic Leadership program to the meeting. Contact Alexia Sykes at [email protected] by noon on Monday, Nov. 11 to make a reservation to attend this meeting scheduled for Nov. 14. Additional information can be found on the Facebook page at Greenville BPW. To learn about BPW, contact Membership Chair Susan Fowble at 937-423-2387 or [email protected].