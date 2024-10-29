Issue #4 and #5 for Arcanum

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Village of Arcanum will have two issues on the ballot on November 5th for the citizens of Arcanum as issue #4 and #5. Issue #4 is a replacement levy for a 0.5 mill levy that will provide funds to maintain the village expenditures including facilities, street maintenance, equipment maintenance to name just a few. Issue #5 is a replacement levy for a 1.6 mil levy that will provide funds in the same manner as Issue # 4. If both levies pass, they will generate $120,000 annually to the village. The original levies were passed in 1976 and 1984, with both levies generating $26,190.00 a year. There has not been an increase in levy funding for general operations for the village in 40 years. The levies are again on the ballot due to the renewal not passing in March earlier this year. Since they are not a renewal, they are now called a replacement levy(s).

How are the Levy Funds Spent? The revenue from both levies helps provide the following: Residential leaf removal, mowing, maintenance of public restrooms, snow removal, curb painting, sign replacement, street cleaning, street patching, tree trimming, building maintenance, vehicle maintenance, fuel expenses, training, and maintaining Ivester Park and the Arcanum Nature Preserve. What is a Tax Levy? A levy is a property tax voted on by citizens that helps stabilize a village’s finances. A local operational levy provides extra funding that is used to pay for day0-to-day operations. Revenues received from Tax levies are used to supplement inflation, raising costs, and promote lower income taxes. When a village passes a levy, the village is required to spend the revenue received on the program identified in the ballot measure and it expires after 5 years without voter re-approval. What will it cost me? The combined levies will cost $74 per year for every $100,000 assessed value of your property. Please note that the assessed value is 35% of the market value of your property. Keep Arcanum Thriving, vote YES on November 5.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has several events during the month of November. You will want to Save the Date for their Annual Christmas Bazaar on November 29 and 30. This year’s theme will be “All Things Christmas”. They will also door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and their Christmas Bake Shoppe. On Saturday only, they will have Shopping for Kids in Santa’s Gift shoppe and there will be free bits and pieces on the stage in Veteran’s Park. This is the best Christmas bazaar around every year with lots to choose from and fantastic prices! You don’t want to miss this one!

AWTHS will also host a Virtual Tour of Early Arcanum with host Cary Wogomon on November 14th at 6:30 p.m. at the historical house, 123 West George Street. Cary will show photos and tell interesting stories of highlighted businesses, people and locations including Huston’s Ice Cream and Restaurant, Vernie Brown’s Arcanum Hatchery, and Skagg’s Tavern (now known as Miller’s Tavern) known for “the coldest beer in town, soft drinks, sandwiches, and soup.)

If you are looking for a venue to host a holiday party for your organization or your extended family, remember the AWTHS historical house is available to rent. Please contact Sharon Troutwine 937-692-5128 or see one of the AWTHS board members to book the historical house.

Congratulations to Arcanum Volleyball coach Jacie Holman’s team who were undefeated in conference play with her team winning back-to-back WOAC volleyball championships. She can now claim back-to-back Coach of the Year awards as well. Congratulations Lady Trojans!

It’s that time of year again, friends! The local Blue Star Mothers are getting ready to send care packages to our deployed Military! If you have someone in the military who is currently outside the US and our territories, please call Julian Jones at 937/569-1737 or ask for help with any questions. They want to send 75 care packages in November so they need your help! Thank you and God Bless our military and their families!

Save the Date for a Christmas Open House at Bear’s Mill on Saturday, November 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Get in the mood as they deck the mill in anticipation of Christmas. The mill store will be stocked with seasonal décor and gift items. Grinding demonstrations with the miller will be at 12 Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Rd., just 8 miles north of Arcanum.

