Night Out with the Wavaires is Nov. 8

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Vocal Music Department is excited to present its production of “Night Out with the Wavaires” at St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.

The show will open with “Footloose”, “You’re the One That I Want”, and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”. Additional selections will include a country set with upbeat hits like “Nine to Five” and “Mountain Music”, as well as some Broadway tunes, including “Finale B: No Day But Today” and “S.O.S”. A set of some current pop hits, included “Permission to Dance”, “Sunroof” and “Flowers” will also be performed. The Wavaires will do a tribute to our Veterans and active military personnel with their version of the “Armed Forces Salute”.

A variety of solo and small group acts will take place that evening. The show will conclude with the Wavaires performing “Proud Mary”.

Tickets for the performance are available online by visiting bit.ly/ghsvocal. Adult tickets are $6 in advance and student and staff tickets are $3 in advance. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door for purchase, at the cost of $8. Please purchase tickets online prior to the event to guarantee a better seat selection, lower admission cost, and a shorter box office line the night of the show. If you need to purchase ADA seating, call 937-548-4188, ext. 1047.

The Wavaires are directed by Chelsea Whirledge, accompanied/assisted by Christopher Andres, and choreography by Brooke William. Please “like” them on Facebook at Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters for all the latest news and updates on the vocal music department.