ODH releases Model AED plan

COLUMBUS — Under the direction of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released its Model Emergency Action Plan for the Use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). The plan will be used by Ohio schools and municipal sports and recreation locations to ensure staff are trained and ready to respond in the event that a student, young athlete, or any other individual experiences a cardiac emergency.

“Every second counts when someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest. It’s the number one killer of student-athletes in America,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “But we also know that the vast majority who get immediate help from an AED survive. Earlier this year, I was proud to sign a bill to expand access to these life-saving devices in schools and sports venues across Ohio. The creation of this model emergency action plan is the next step in safeguarding our children.

“I urge all Ohio schools and sports and recreation locations to adopt this model emergency action plan – or one like it – right away, and practice, practice, practice,” Governor DeWine added. “AEDs save lives. But they only work if people know how to use them and are confident enough to spring into action in the first sign of an emergency.”

“The use of an AED is simple, but powerful, and by equipping people with the knowledge and confidence to take quick action, we are empowering Ohioans to make a real difference when an emergency arises,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “This model emergency action plan provides a helpful blueprint to get people trained and ready for an emergency.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur each year in the United States. An estimated 70-90% of those people die before reaching the hospital. However, the American Heart Association reports that nine out of 10 cardiac arrest victims will live if they receive a shock from an AED in the first minute after an incident.

ODH’s Model Emergency Action Plan provides an easy-to-follow, step-by-step protocol for Ohioans who may not have medical training to follow when faced with an emergency sudden cardiac arrest event. The protocol was developed with the help of medical experts. ODH’s model requires this plan to be practiced at least quarterly.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this resource to Ohio schools and youth sports organizations,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “We hope it will support life-saving first response for someone suffering from sudden cardiac arrest in their facilities.”

ODH’s creation of this action plan satisfies one of the requirements of House Bill 47, which was signed by Governor DeWine in July 2024 during an event at Worthington Kilbourne High School – where a student-athlete’s life was saved by an AED last year. Also in attendance for the bill-signing ceremony were representatives from the NFL and several other organizations that make up the Smart Heart Sports Coalition. Click here to read more.

The new law:

Requires AEDs to be placed in every public and chartered nonpublic school and all municipal sports and recreation locations, except in townships and villages with populations of less than 5,000.

Requires these venues to adopt an emergency action plan (such as ODH’s Model AED Emergency Action Plan).

Requires schools to specifically ensure the training of teachers, administrators, coaches, athletic trainers, and anyone else supervising student-athletes on how and when to use AEDs.

Requires schools and youth sports organizations to hold informational meetings each sports season regarding the symptoms and warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest for young athletes of all ages.