St. Mary’s hosts Holiday Fundraiser

GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s Rosary Altar Society’s annual Holiday Fundraiser will soon be here. It is Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and will re-open from 3-6 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 17, they will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This will be in the St. Mary’s School basement, 238 W. Third St., Greenville.

They have made some changes for this year. They will not have craft items for sale. The fundraiser will consist of a raffle, a bake sale and their famous homemade cinnamon rolls.

The raffle consists of a $500 Cash Prize, Winner’s Meats Basket, Christmas 26.5 X 25.5 Quilted Wall Hanging, Gift Card Tree, and Wooden Bed/Chair with doll. You can view pictures of the raffle prizes at the St. Mary’s Parish website, www.stmarysgreenville.org. Click on the Rosary Altar Society heading at the top of the home page to access photos of the raffle prizes.

Members of the parish will be baking up a wide array of baked goods that will be available at the bake sale.

And, of course, they will have our famous freshly baked, yeast-raised cinnamon rolls for sale. They will be freshly baked on Saturday and will be available for sale until they are sold out.

Contact 937-547-9529 with any questions.