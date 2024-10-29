Time change challenging for those with dementia

DAYTON — The time will change in Ohio on Nov. 3, falling back one hour. This signifies the shortening of light every day, which can present challenges for those who are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, as well as their families and caregivers.

Changes in the season and thus the amount of daylight may cause confusion and behavior challenges for those impacted by Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

“Families may notice that their loved one is increasingly confused about the day or time, and that confusion could make them wander,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “In addition, as it will get darker every day in the fall and winter, those living with Alzheimer’s may experience sundowning, even if they haven’t before.”

Sundowning increases the confusion that people living with dementia may experience from dusk through night. Also called “sundowner’s syndrome,” it is not a disease but a set of symptoms or dementia-related behaviors that may include difficulty sleeping, anxiety, agitation, hallucinations, pacing and disorientation. Although the exact cause is unknown, sundowning may occur due to disease progression and changes in the brain.

Tips to manage sleep issues and sundowning

* Schedule activities such as doctor appointments, trips and bathing in the morning or early afternoon hours when the person living with dementia is more alert.

* Encourage a regular routine of waking up, eating meals and going to bed.

* When possible, spend time outside in the sunlight during the day.

* Note what happens before sundowning events and try to identify triggers to avoid.

* Reduce stimulation during the evening hours. Limit TV, chores or loud music.

* Keep the home well-lit in the evening to help reduce confusion.

* Try to identify soothing activities such as listening to calming music, looking at photographs or watching a favorite movie.

If the person is awake and upset, try these strategies:

* Approach them in a calm manner.

* Ask if there is something they need.

* Gently remind them of the time.

* Offer reassurance that everything is fine.

“It is important to remember that Alzheimer’s disease can cause those living with any form of dementia to lose their ability to recognize familiar places and faces, making it common for them to wander or become lost or confused about their location,” said Ritchey.

Four tips for families and caregivers

* Determine the cause – Find out why they might wander. Are they seeking lost loved ones? Trying to go to work? Are they scared or over stimulated?

* Safeguard the home – Eliminate clutter and prevent tripping hazards. Additionally, consider the location of objects such as car keys, jackets, and purses, as they might motivate the person to leave suddenly. Install electronic chimes or doorbells on doors to alert an open door.

* Know the patterns – Encourage healthy sleep habits to minimize the likelihood of a loved one leaving in the middle of the night. In the event of wandering, maintain a record of patterns, including frequency, duration, and time of day.

* Develop a safety plan – Maintain a list of potential places someone might go, including their previous home, place of employment, and favorite spots around town. Keep a recent close-up photo and relevant medical information readily accessible to first responders.

Create a contact list of individuals to reach out to if the person goes missing. Inform neighbors about the situation and request that they contact you if they observe the person out alone.

A comprehensive range of safety information, tips and resources is available at alz.org/safety.

There are 236,200 Ohioans 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. More than 4,900 Ohioans died from Alzheimer’s in 2021. A total of 414,000 Ohio caregivers provide 624 million hours of unpaid care each year valued at over $11.4 billion.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other dementia and to access free support and resources, visit alz.org/dayton or call the Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 or the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.