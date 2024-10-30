Addis receives American Degree

Blake Addis Submitted photo

INDIANAPOLOIS, Ind. — The 97th National FFA Convention & Expo is where Blake Addis received the prestigious FFA American Degree. The award was presented on Oct. 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This is the highest degree the National FFA bestows on their members. The American FFA degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his chapter and state FFA program. There were 4,800 American degrees handed out this year that represents less than half of one percent of all FFA members.

Addis is a member of the Franklin Monroe High School Chapter. He is currently attending Indiana University and majoring in Human Life Science. He is continuing is agriculture experience in raising and hatching poultry. Addis has been exhibiting poultry in Ohio and Michigan poultry shows. He would like to thank Kevin Bergman for all his guidance in the FFA Program.