AFS offers Winter Fix Special

COVINGTON — Apple Farm Service is excited to offer the Winter Fix Service Special for all farmers, landowners, and any equipment owners. This program is a perfect opportunity for equipment owners to get ahead on their maintenance and have a safer 2025 season. Now through December 31st, you can call to schedule your off-season repairs and inspections to take advantage of this program. What’s included with the Winter Fix program? Apple Farm Service will offer free pick-up or delivery for the first 30 miles around each store. Additionally, they will discount any installed parts by 10 percent.

“We’ve seen the popularity of this program continue to grow every year,” said Apple Farm Service marketing manager, Kent Holmes. “Farmers and landowners have enough to do, and they deserve an off-season break. They enjoy the peace of mind that their equipment will be field-ready when time comes to use the machines.”

While you might think of large farm equipment when you hear Apple Farm Service, they have been a dealership of lawn and garden equipment and small construction equipment for decades. They have extended the Winter Fix Special to all types of equipment, from combines to zero turn mowers, and everything in between.

“Yes, farmers love the Winter Fix program. But so do those who own compact tractors, zero turn mowers, and skid steers” said Tom Myers, corporate service manager for Apple Farm Service.

If you live outside the 30-mile radius of an Apple Farm Service location then you still won’t have to pay full price for pick-up or delivery. Anyone outside 30 miles will only be charged for any miles over 30. The repairs can occur at an Apple Farm Service shop, or at the customers shop if requested by the customer. All repairs must be scheduled. Emergency repairs are not valid for this special.

Any person interested in taking advantage of this program should call their local Apple Farm Service before Dec. 31 to be added to the list. Repairs can occur anytime now through the end of 2025, however, you must be added to the list before the end of this year for the discounts.

Anyone who wants to learn more or view a 30 mile radius map can visit AppleFarmService.com/WinterFix. Apple Farm Service is a family-owned dealership with 5 locations in western Ohio and eastern Indiana. They’ve been in business since 1956 offering sales, service, and parts on dozens on brands like Case IH, New Holland, Kubota, Kioti, and much more. You can learn more about Apple Farm Service at AppleFarmService.com.