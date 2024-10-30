Commissioners approve collective bargaining agreement

Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners approved a tentative agreement with the union representing employees at Darke County Job & Family Services. The AFSCME, Ohio Council, 8, AFL-CIO Local 3225 began collective bargaining in July and the parties reached the tentative agreement on Oct. 11. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes agreed to the agreement during their regular session on Tuesday.

The union members were expected to approve the agreement by Thursday.

Highlights of the agreement includes a 3.75 percent increase in pay for all unit members beginning with the first full pay period following Jan. 1, 2025. The members will see additional increases of 3.5 percent and 3.25 percent in the following two years. Additional pay for longevity is also included in the agreement with an additional 20 cents after five years, 40 cents after 10 years, 60 cents after 15 years and 80 cents after 20 years. According to the agreement, the parties agreed to language moving Unit Support Worker 2 from pay range two to pay range four and Social Services Worker 1 from pay range 5 to pay range six in 2025.

The agreement also provides modifications to holidays. The parties agreed to delete Good Friday and recognize Christmas Eve as a paid holiday with no restrictions. They also agreed to eliminate language regarding the 2021 Juneteenth holiday. In its place, the parties are adopting a floating holiday where the employee can take the whole eight-hour day. The floating holiday cannot be carried over.

The agreement also gives long-time employees five weeks of vacation at 21 years instead of 25 years.

If approved by the union members, the collective bargaining agreement will be in place until June 30, 2027.

Commissioners also approved an environmental site assessment of the fuel area and former terminal building. According to Aultman, the assessment is needed in order to get potential Brownfield Site money. The cost for the assessment is $5,000. If the assessment shows an issue for either area, the county will apply for Brownfield funding.

A Brownfield Site is a previously developed piece of land or facility that may carry pollution or a risk of pollution. Some of the pollutants could include leaking chemicals or fuel, or asbestos.

Darke County Commissioners meet in regular session each Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30 p.m., Darke County Administration Office.

