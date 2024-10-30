Grammy winner coming to Greenville

Linda Davis will be joined on stage with Lang Scott and Bill Whyte. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will bring three of Nashville’s most talented singer/songwriters to Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 16. Song stylist Linda Davis, one of Nashville’s favorite vocalists, will star in “Evening in the Round,” showcasing the acoustic music for which she is famous; also starring in the show are hit songwriters and singers Lang Scott and Bill Whyte. “To say that we are excited to present this night of excellent acoustic music in the acoustically pristine confines of Memorial Hall is a vast understatement,” proclaimed DCCA Artistic Director of Performing Arts David Warner. “In addition to hearing hits, audiences will be entertained by the down-home appeal and humor,” Warner concluded.

Among her impressive credentials, Davis earned a Grammy Award for her duet with Reba McEntire on “Does He Love You,” and has performed with Garth Brooks, George Strait, and Kenny Rogers. In addition to her husband and performing partner Lang Scott, her family includes Hillary Scott, co-founder of the country music group Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum,) with whom Davis recorded Love Remains which topped the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and debuted at number two on the Billboard Top Country Album’s chart. She was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

Dan and Gail Mueller and Greenville VFW Post #7262 (in memory of Dwight Emmons) and Greenville Federal are Spotlight Sponsors of “Evening in the Round.” DCCA also thanks Darke County Chapter #57 Disabled American Veterans, Greenville VFW Post #7262, and Greenville VFW Post #7262 Bingo for their support of this event and their continued support of DCCA programming.

DCCA recognizes WTGR 97.2 as the official radio station for the 2024-2025 Music, Music, Music – AND MORE! Season thanking Tiger Country for their partnership in promoting the unique opportunity to see Linda Davis as featured vocalist for “An Evening in the Round” performing in St. Clair Memorial Hall.

The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Ketrow Foundation, and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the show are $30; students will be admitted at half price. Seats may be reserved by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or www.darkecountyarts.org or at DCCA’s office located within Greenville Public Library. DCCA office hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. If any remain by showtime, tickets may also be purchased at the box office prior to the performance.