Lecture on brewing planned

CELINA — Wright State University Lake Campus professors are offering a monthly Lecture Series where Lake Campus faculty members present lectures from their fields of expertise. These talks are free and open to the public.

November Lecture Series: Brewing

Dr. Greg McGlinch, assistant professor, agriculture and Dr. Joseph Cavanuagh, professor, economics, will share how to learn how grains (barley) and hops are grown, processed and handled to make high-quality beer. The lecture will also include a brief overview of the brewing process. The lecture will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2-3 p.m., in Room 111 Agriculture Education & Water Quality Building.

For more information, contact Dr. Chuck Ciampalgio, Lecture Series Coordinator, [email protected].