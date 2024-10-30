Local Briefs

BOE election meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 a.m. for its Election Day meeting. The Board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

Ansonia plans meeting

ANSONIA — Ansonia Local School District will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov, 5, 6 p.m. in the district library. The purpose of the meeting is for future capital planning.

GHS Class of 1965

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1965 will hold a luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 11:30 a.m., at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331 phone 937-548-8741 (across from Clark’s Gasoline Station). Spouses, guests and/or significant others are also invited, as well as members of other Greenville High School classes.

Dispensaries discussed

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a work session on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m. to discuss the comprehensive plan and recreational marijuana dispensaries and the proposed legislation.

FM conferences

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe will hold Parent Teacher Conferences on Nov. 6, 7 and 14, at the school. Meeting times are Nov. 6 and 14 from 4-7:45 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 2–7:45 p.m. for the elementary school and on Nov. 6, 7 and 14, 3:15-6:45 p.m. for the middle/high school. There will be a two hour early dismissal on Nov. 7, and no school on Nov. 8. To schedule an appointment, call the middle/high school at 937-947-1328. The elementary will be using the same online scheduler that they used last year. Please log on to the following website to schedule your conference for elementary students, https://pickatime.com/client?ven=11612227.