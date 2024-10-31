CADC announces Beef Raffle winner

Shown are Jerry Hunt (Hunt’s Butcher Shop), Verna Garland (Beef Raffle Winner), Carolyn Fletcher (Board Member of Cancer Association of Darke County). Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Cancer Association of Darke County recently held a beef raffle sponsored by Hunt’s Butcher Shop, 2167 Ross Road, Greenville.

Verna Garland was the happy winner of the beef. She stated she had received chemo at one time at the cancer center where the association is located. Due to some circumstances in the family, she said the meat winning will help them out immensely.

Jerry Hunt, owner of Hunt’s donated one-quarter beef and included the processing. Hunt stated he loves what he does and he is happy to see the winner so grateful. To speak with Hunt about his products, etc., call him at 937-547-0710.

Raffle tickets were sold and the winner’s name was drawn at the last board meeting of the association.

Cancer Association of Darke County thanks all those who participated in this raffle and to know that the donations to this will be used to help our local cancer patients in their difficult battles.

Also, the association wants to thank the businesses, individuals, local grants, United Way, Darke County Foundation, the schools (the youth are amazing) and all those who contribute to make it possible to reimburse the patients with their expenses. The services could not be provided without everyone’s help.

If any of you are interested in being a volunteer driver or possibly serving on the Board of Directors, contact Christine at the office, 937 548 9960, or email [email protected].

If you know someone who is battling cancer and lives in Darke County, have them contact the office right away.