District Nine volleyball teams announced, Byrne and Schmidt named Player of the Year

Arcanum senior Mackenzie Byrne was named Player of the Year in Division VI and will play in the Senior All-Star game. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville senior Brooke Schmidt was named Player of the Year across Division I, II and III.

DARKE COUNTY — The volleyball District Nine teams and honors were announced last week. Players from around the county were named to the teams in their respective division.

In Division I, II and III, Greenville senior Brooke Schmidt was named Player of the Year and named to the First Team. Greenville senior Shyanne Gibboney and junior Kindyl Peltz were named to the Second Team.

In Division V, Versailles head coach Liz McNeilan was named Coach of the Year. Versailles junior Lauren Prenger and sophomore Kiley May were named to the First Team. Senior Sarah Stammen was named to the Second Team.

In Division VI, Arcanum senior Mackenzie Byrne was named Player of the Year. Byrne and senior teammate Lexi Gibbons both made the First Team. Also making the first team was Ansonia senior Gabby Leeper, Franklin Monroe senior Addie Bauman and sophomore Mylee Bierly. Making the Second Team was Ansonia junior Lydia Hahn, Arcanum juniors Grace Fry and Kamryn Beisner, Franklin Monroe senior Allie Muhlenkamp and Tri-Village senior Lilly Camacho. Franklin Monroe senior Layni Ressler and Tri-Village senior Ava Pipenger were named Honorable Mentions.

In Division VII, Mississinawa Valley junior Allyson Waymire was named to the Second Team. Mississinawa Valley juniors Makenna and Cora Hoggatt were named Honorable Mentions.

The District Nine Volleyball All-Star game will be held at Troy High School on Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Playing on one team will be Byrne, Gibbons, Camacho, Pipenger, Leeper, Ansonia senior Aleah Shilt, Bauman and Muhlenkamp. Schmidt and Gibboney will both play on a team together. Then Stammen will play on a team coached by McNeilan.