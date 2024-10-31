Edison Foundation recognizes scholarship recipients

Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation, addresses scholarship recipients during an event held in their honor. Submitted photo

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recognized over 120 students during its annual scholarship celebration on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the Piqua Campus. With 200 friends, family, and donors in attendance, the event provided recipients with the opportunity to meet the patrons that made their scholarships available.

“I’m honored and pleased to be here with you tonight,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation. “The Edison Foundation is here to serve our students and support our community. We focus on student scholarships, grants to help our employees with things they can’t afford in their regular budgets, capital campaigns, and student emergency assistance. We’re excited to serve students and faculty.”

“It’s so great to see such a turnout tonight,” added Edison State President Chris Spradlin. “This is a signature event for Edison State, allowing donors in our community who support the College to connect with our students and our vision and mission, which is to help students complete their educational goals and realize their dreams.”

He continued, “Thank you for not only being here, but for your contributions. I know you give and support our students because of the idea of realizing dreams. Thank you for choosing Edison State.”

To students, he said, “We’re really proud of you and glad you’re here studying with us. Wherever you are on your journey, we’re here to help you. That’s why I come to work every day. That’s why our faculty and staff are here. Whatever your dream is and your vision for your life, we’re here to support that.”

The Edison Foundation awarded a total of $162,640 in academic and need-based scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year. Scholarships awarded aid students in their pursuit of higher education at Edison State.

The Edison State scholarship application for the 2025-2026 academic year will be available beginning November 1, 2024. To be considered for one of over 40 available scholarships, the scholarship application, along with all documentation, must be submitted by March 1, 2025.

Since its inception in 1993, The Edison Foundation has awarded over $2.3 million in student assistance through scholarships. For more information about available scholarship opportunities, visit www.edisonohio.edu/ScholarshipApps.