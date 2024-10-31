Greenville Police Blotter

Pursuit

An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Russ Road in reference to a Disorderly Conduct call. Dispatch was advised Justin Dispennete was harassing his ex-girlfriend. Upon the officer’s arrival, a witness was standing outside and advised the officer Dispennete left Sloopy’s traveling west bound on Russ Road in a vehicle that belongs to his ex-girlfriend. The officer began searching for the vehicle while another officer stayed at the address. Dispennete was checked through LEADS/NCIC and advised he has an active felony warrant out of Darke County. The suspect’s driving privileges are also suspended. The officer with the ex-girlfriend advised Dispennete was leaving in the ex-girlfriend’s vehicle. He was observed turning southbound onto North Ohio Street. The officer was traveling northbound on North Ohio Street. The officer observed a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle traveling southbound on North Ohio near East Fourth Street. The vehicle made a sharp right turn onto East Fourth Street from Ohio Street and traveled off the roadway into the grass. The officer could not identify the driver and activated his overhead lights at East Fourth Street and Imo Boulevard. The vehicle failed to comply and increased speed. The audible siren was activated at East Fourth Street and Terrace Creek Drive. The vehicle continued to fail to comply, and the officer increased his speed to 75 miles per hour on East Fourth Street. The vehicle continued to travel west on East Fourth Street at speeds of 75 miles per hour. The vehicle made a right turn onto Walnut Street from East Fourth Street and traveled a half block north bound. The vehicle made a right turn into an alley between East Third Street and East Fourth Street continuing east bound. The vehicle continued traveling east bound in the alley until it made a left turn onto Ash Street. The vehicle continued traveling north on Ash Street and made a right turn on East Water Street. The vehicle continued traveling east on East Water Street until it made a right turn onto Smith Street. The officer lost sight of the vehicle when it turned right onto Smith Street. The officer turned right off of East Water Street onto Smith Street and observed the vehicle stopped in the street at Ludlow Street and East Main Street. The officer could not see inside the vehicle and exited the cruiser and drew his firearm. A pedestrian advised the officer that the driver ran from the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop at any intersections or stop signs during the pursuit. The officer searched the area and was unable to locate Dispennete.

While performing his duties as the Greenville High School (GHS) resource officer, an officer observed a physical altercation between two GHS students. The officer observed the live surveillance video from the lunchroom where he observed a student wearing a red hooded t-shirt and what appeared to be blue jean shorts. The first suspect reached across the lunchroom table with a closed right fist and punched the second suspect/victim on his left cheek/jaw area. The officer observed the first suspect stand up, climb over the lunch table, and begin to strike the second suspect/victim with her left and right hands. The school administration then yelled at the first suspect to stop at which time she did. Both suspects were taken by the school administration to their offices. After further investigation it was found the second suspect/victim had been intentionally saying and making derogatory comments to everyone at the lunch table with the purpose of trying to provoke a response from someone there. At this time, it does not appear the suspect/victim was targeting any specific person(s) by his comments but was trying to provoke a response from anyone that would give him one. Two students at the same lunch table shared the suspect/victim had come into the lunchroom stating that he was going to make everyone that sat with them mad today. It was also advised that that the suspect/victim had been picking on another student by pulling his hoodie down over his face and holding it there after this student asked him to please stop multiple times before the first suspect stopped and advised the suspect/victim to leave the student alone. The suspect/victim then turned his focus towards the suspect and began to pick at her saying derogatory comments to her. Both the suspect/victime and the suspect were issued citations for disorderly conduct enhanced due to the school zone. The suspect was also subjected to five days of out of school suspension as well as five days of in school suspension upon her return to school. The suspect/victim was issued two days of in-school suspension. All parties were advised of the juvenile court process and given all necessary copies of their paperwork.

An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Gardenwood Drive in reference to an animal complaint. Upon my arrival the officer made contact with the complainant and defendant, Krista Cordeiro, who stated their neighbor had trapped a stray cat that belonged to them. The two had no proof or documentation of ownership. They were both advised since they did not have any proof of ownership for the cat the neighbor did not have to give them the stray cat. They were both further advised that by taking ownership of the cat they could be charged for allowing the cat to run at large in their neighbor’s yard. While attempting to make contact with the victim at her residence a neighbor/witness approached who stated she had observed Cordeiro filming the victim’s house with her cellphone. The victim advised that she had a protection order against the complainant and defendant. The victim advised Cordeiro was violating the protection order by filming her residence. Cordeiro confirmed she knew there was a protection order against her. When Cordeiro was asked if she had been recording the victim’s house she stated she had only been recording the cat that was located on the victim’s property and had zoomed in only to capture video of the cat. The officer viewed a portion of the video and observed what was immediately recognizable as the front of the victim’s house. The officer also observed in the video approximately the entire front of victim’s house which contradicted. The complainant and Cordeiro also admitted to having security cameras on their residence that face towards the victim’s residence and they were advised to ensure the cameras do not capture her home otherwise it could be a violation of the protection order. Cordeiro was subsequently issued a citation for violating a CPO.

