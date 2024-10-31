Lenkers celebrate 70 years

Frank and Ethel Lenker

GREENVILLE — The family of Frank and Ethel Lenker would like to announce the celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary. Frank and Ethel Rhotehamel were married on Nov. 11,1954 in the parsonage of the Rossburg Methodist Church.

Frank and Ethel were blessed with three daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah (deceased) and Patrick Evers, Toni and Samuel Custer, and Lori (deceased) and Joseph Klingshirn. They are the proud grandparents of four grandsons and two granddaughters, and ten great grandchildren.

Frank and Ethel enjoyed traveling and camping with family and friends. They engaged in farming together until retiring and moving to Greenville. They can be found visiting with friends and eating at Greenville’s local restaurants. Their faith in God and commitment to each other has seen them through many of life’s celebrations and challenges.

To help them commemorate this special day, send a card with a special memory to Frank and Ethel at 105 Aspen Drive, Greenville, Ohio 45331.