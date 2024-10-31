Parkinson’s Foundations gives to Reid

Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact, rehabilitation program designed for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease. The Parkinson’s Foundation community grant will help support Rock Steady Boxing, offered by Reid Fitness. Submitted photo

RICHMOND, Ind. — Reid Health’s Rock Steady Boxing program is receiving $15,000 from the Parkinson’s Foundation. One of 40 community grant recipients nationwide, the funding will go toward the rehabilitation boxing program available in the Reid Fitness department.

The Parkinson’s Foundation distributed more than $1 million in community grants for Parkinson’s disease (PD) programs across the U.S. The foundation invests in community programs that make an impact in local communities and help people live better with PD by providing support for health, wellness, and educational needs.

Jess Przybysz, Director of Community Benefit and Engagement at Reid Health, said the grant will help support Reid’s Rock Steady Boxing rehabilitation program.

“We’re thankful for the generosity of the Parkinson’s Foundation to support community-based programs and those living with PD,” Przybysz said. “The grant will provide essential program support, including scholarships and supplies for our Rock Steady participants, to improve the health and well-being of those living with Parkinson’s.”

This year, 90,000 people will be diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. Parkinson’s causes a gradual loss of brain cells that produce dopamine, a chemical necessary for movement. Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. live with Parkinson’s.

Reid Fitness has offered Rock Steady Boxing since 2013. The non-contact program includes more than 60 participants in classes instructed by certified coaches. Four class levels, designed for every fitness level, are available in Richmond and Connersville. No prior boxing experience is needed.

Boxing moves the body in all planes of motion with each workout continuously changing the routine.

Jesse Tittle, Manager of Sports Medicine & Reid Fitness at Reid Health, said Rock Steady Boxing is a self-paced program.

“Rock Steady Boxing helps people fight back against Parkinson’s by using exercise to slow the progression of the disease and improve their quality of life,” Tittle said. “The program focuses on workouts to address the challenges of living with PD.”

The most well-known and visible signs of PD are tremors, slow movement, stiffness, and balance issues with lesser-known symptoms related to non-motor skills like anxiety, sleep issues, and thinking changes.

“Community grants help people with PD live better lives, today,” said Parkinson’s Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr. “These investments reflect the Foundation’s continued commitment to meeting unmet needs in the Parkinson’s community.”

Community grants range from a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $25,000 per recipient. The 2024 grant cycle funds programs that educate and deliver exercise, reach those who are PD care partners, and address mental health needs of people with PD. Selected organizations operate locally and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Since 2011, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested more than $11.5 million in 879 community-based programs. To see the full list of the 2024 community grant recipients, visit Parkinson.org/CommunityGrants.

About the Parkinson’s Foundation

The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience, and passion of our global Parkinson’s community. Since 1957, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested more than $449 million in Parkinson’s research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).