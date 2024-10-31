UC woman indicted on meth trafficking

Christina Neels

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Police Department recently announced the indictment and arrest of Christina Neels, 38, of Union City, Ind., for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree.

On Oct. 28, Neels was initially taken into custody and booked at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Jail following her indictment. After the necessary legal processes, she was extradited to Ohio and is currently being held at the Darke County Sheriff’s Jail.

Neels has a bond set at $40,000. The Union City Police Department, in collaboration with regional law enforcement agencies, remains committed to combating illegal drug trafficking and enhancing community safety.

“We take drug offenses seriously and will continue to work diligently to ensure that individuals involved in drug trafficking are held accountable,” said Director of Public Safety, Mark Ater. “We encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.”

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.