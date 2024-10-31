Writers unite at GPL for NaNoWriMo

GREENVILLE — Love to write but need a little push in the right direction? Look no further than Greenville Public Library.

During the month of November, they will be hosting weekly Buddy Writes for anyone participating in National Novel Writing Month. Affectionately known in the writing community as NaNoWriMo, this oddly named event has been popular for years. In fact, what started as a national event has become a worldwide phenomenon.

GPL Buddy Writes will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Nov. 5, 12, and 19. All of these events are open to anyone age 13 or older who is looking for a little encouragement during their writing sessions. They’ll have two writing enthusiasts on hand to help if you get stuck or just need a kind word. Oh, and there will be snacks.

What began as a novel-writing initiative has evolved to include all forms of writing. On their website, nanowrimo.org, this non-profit organization offers tons of free resources for writers of all kinds, including a free tracker to help you chart your progress. By signing up on the site, you are able to set goals that will help you along the way.

There are no requirements to participate in our Buddy Writes. Any writer is welcome to join them for any or all writing sessions. No registration required.

In addition to Buddy Writes, GPL is a registered Write-In location, which means writers are welcome to stop by all month if they need a quiet place to write.

For more information on GPL Buddy Writes, call the library at (937) 548-3915 or contact us through their website, greenville-publiclibrary.org. For more about NaNoWriMo, or to sign up for a free account, visit their website.