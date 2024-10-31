Support for Angie King

Please vote for Angie King for re-election as our Ohio State Representative for the 84th District. I am happy to give her my vote and here’s why:

Angie shares the conservative values of the majority of her constituents in Mercer County, southern Auglaize County and northern Darke County. She worked hard the past two years investing in education for ALL the students she represents. Angie also prioritized job creation by promoting and looking out for the best interests of businesses of all sizes.

Protecting our families and the most vulnerable around us is extremely important to many of us. Angie shares that concern. I know she will continue to defend our values and way of life, promote our agriculture communities and defend our Second Amendment rights.

I’ve always found Angie and her staff to be very accessible and forthcoming with information when contacted. Being able to count on our leaders to be there when we need them is crucial.

A vote for Angie King is a vote to preserve our conservative values and traditions. Do your part and re-elect Angie King as Ohio House of Representative for the 84th District!

Shelley Grieshop

Coldwater