Local Briefs

FM BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Music Room (D111) at 8591 Oakes Road on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

DD Nominating Committee meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities Nominating Committee will hold a special committee meeting, Monday, Nov. 4, 4 p.m., 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville, Ohio to review board member interest questionnaires. The public is welcome.

Greenville Utilities Committee

GREENVILLE — The Utilities Committee of Greenville City Council will meet on Friday, Nov. 8, 10:30 a.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, to discuss the annual review of the water and sewer rates. The committee includes Chairman Clarence Godwin, Vice Chairman Chris Norris and Member Brian Brown.