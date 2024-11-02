After St. Clair’s defeat – part five

GREENVILLE — In April 1792, President Washington decided before sending another army against the Indian Confederacy, he should try to have a council with the Native Americans. The Indians had already made it clear that until Forts Jefferson and St. Clair were abandoned, there would be no peace talks.

Washington asked Capt. Alexander Trueman to lead a four-man emissary to discuss the possibility of having Indian representatives come to either Fort Jefferson or Ft. Washington and work towards setting up a truce and make plans for a formal treaty agreement. The four men that left from Ft. Jefferson were Captain Trueman, Captain Hardin, Hardin’s servant named Freeman, and a guide named John Flinn. At a site of what would become Ottawa, Putnam County, the emissary approached two Shawnee Indians under the flag of truce and the Indians agreed to accompany them to the council.

That evening the Indians appeared very uneasy since they were outnumbered. Captain Trueman told them they might tie Captain Hardin so that the numbers would be equal. The Indians then shot Trueman and tomahawked Hardin who was tied. Freeman was also killed, but the interpreter John Flinn, who had lived with the Indians since captured as a small boy, made his escape into a wooded swamp. The Indians called to Flinn and promised not to hurt him, and he came out. Flinn was then taken as prisoner to the council and the Indians remarked about the foolish conduct of Trueman for allowing Hardin to be tied. The American papers were given to Pennsylvania Loyalist Alexander McKee, a friend of the Shawnee. They said this was the fifth flag they had killed, and they had no intention to make peace with the Americans who had already deceived them the last two summers. Editor’s Note: John Flinn survived and later settled in Miami County.

Meanwhile, Anthony Wayne was hard at work preparing his army for the upcoming campaign. He made sure the cannons and muskets were in good order. He requested that plenty of rations and supplies be sent ahead of the army to Fort St. Clair and Fort Jefferson. He demanded that corn and hay would be available for the horses at those sites. Most of all, he trained and disciplined his Legion. His strategy was to attack the Indians from the south and not from the north where Indians could be supported by the British. He planned to attack on his terms. He told Washington he was going to pick the time and place he determined would be the best.

Washington was still hopeful that a peaceful solution could be achieved without bloodshed.

Part 6 follows with more attacks on Fort Jefferson.