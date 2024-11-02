Darke County Parks – A hub for a diverse community

By Cristy Parker

At 7 a.m., I began my first big event at the Darke County Parks, the 5K Raptor Run. My first task upon arrival was making Gatorade. The Darke County Parks tent and the Raptor Run banner for pictures came next. I then proceeded to check in runners and hand them their bib numbers. When the race began with a bang, I woke up Pip, our Eastern Screech Owl. Our mission was to wait at the finish line. Pip and I witnessed a diverse community of runners on that beautiful, cool Saturday morning. People of all ages, knowledge, attitudes, and experiences came to participate in supporting the Raptors at the Darke County Parks.

During check-in I got to know three people from Georgia before the 5K. They were joking about wanting to run in their own race after coming to the region to witness an auto race. Before the event started, one of the trio, who might not have been a frequent 5K runner, made jokes about starting the race and eating additional cheeseburgers.

Then, a kindhearted man approached, grinning with his entire body, not just his eyes and face. In order for me to check him in, he handed me his phone because he was not a fluent English speaker. After finishing the race in sixth place, he approached Pip and I and showed me his phone once more. He shared where he lived in the area, and I wish I could have had a deeper conversation: what brought you to this area? What do you do for a living? But our time was shortened, and he walked away, leaving Pip and I to wonder.

As Pip and I stood at the finish line, eagerly awaiting the runners. We witnessed two women crossing the finish line together. I assumed they were friends after the woman with her phone offered to take a picture of the other woman with Pip. They laughed, remarking that they had only just met. Both women went on to inform me that they had previously experienced health problems. One woman had completed multiple 5Ks during the summer, whereas the other had only run the Raptor Run this year. The woman who ran multiple 5Ks that summer was getting ready to start lifting weights after receiving her doctor’s OK. I told this woman that she seemed so vibrant and lively while we were speaking. Supporting her health and loving life, she was obviously in her element.

I’m not sure how Pip felt about all of this race running for the raptors, but he appeared composed enough to greet everyone as they gathered around him. It was intriguing that most Raptor Run 5K participants were unaware that they were supporting the raptors. I did observe, though, that they all adored the thought of standing by Pip when reminded. Everyone fell in love with Pip right away. I know I did when I first saw him.

When you consider it, Pip was a member of this multicultural group as well. I know this is why I enjoy my job at Darke County Parks. The Darke County Parks serve as a community center for both humans and wildlife. Humans are nature; nature is people. Our bodies are living systems, and Pip and I both share this living ecosystem. I believe that the community’s diversity is the source of my sheer happiness. Since I met so many lovely people with the same goal—to have a meaningful run—I am thankful that no two people were alike at the Raptor Run, like snowflakes. I could not ask for a better day, and I say thank you all who spent time with Pip and I.