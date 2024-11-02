Greenville Police Blotter

Theft Not in Progress

Oct. 24

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a theft not in progress. Upon my arrival, an officer spoke with an employee of the Greenville City Schools treasury department. The employee advised the school board recently had the Greenville K-8 School parking lot repaved by Sheedy Paving. The job cost approximately $90,000 and the school mailed a check to Sheedy Paving for $90,325. While reconciling all recent account activity and a check written out to Sheedy Paving for asphalt work at the K-8 School had been changed and cashed by a different individual. The check had the date changed and the amount was changed to $19,200. The payee of the changed check was written out to Shando Maurice Thomas. Sheedy Paving has since been paid in full due to the school’s financial accounts being insured. The school wants to pursue criminal charges for the individual responsible. The email also stated the check that was flagged was cashed at Citizens Bank. This incident will need further investigation.

Theft Not in Progress

Oct. 22

An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Kings Drive in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant. The complainant stated two subjects broke into his 2009 Cadillac around 4 a.m. The complainant stated he noticed his glove box was open and his vehicle’s owner’s manual was placed on the front passenger seat. when he got in the vehicle to go to work. He reported a pair of Rayband sunglasses worth $150 were missing from the vehicle. The neighbor’s ring doorbell camera shows video footage of one silver sedan and one maroon sedan parking in front of his driveway at 4 a.m. Video footage shows two subjects exiting the vehicles and approaching the complainant’s vehicle. The two subjects rummaged through the vehicle before returning to their vehicles and leaving. The two subjects were wearing hoodies and the video was too blurry to see their faces. The complainant declined to fill out a statement form and stated he wanted this incident to be documented.

Domestic

Oct. 20

An officer was dispatched to 500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon my arrival, the officer made contact with victim who stated his son, Isaac Craiger was intoxicated and was in a physical altercation with him and another person. When speaking with the victim, the officer observed a busted bottom lip and blood sitting in his mouth along with several small cuts along both of his arms and stomach. The victim state Isaac and another individual got into a physical altercation. After the physical altercation Craiger left the residence on foot wearing only black gym shorts in an unknown direction. The officer made contact with the second victim who had a busted eye with blood along his face, his right arm wrapped in a towel that was covered in blood, and two deep lacerations to his back. The second victim stated that he and Craiger got into an argument over the second victim cheating on him with someone else. He stated the verbal argument led to Craiger striking the second victim. The physical altercation started in the bedroom and led to the living room where the officer observed a broken glass table. Craiger returned to the residence and spoke to the officer. Craiger stated that he and the second victim were in a verbal argument that led to a physical altercation between the two of them. The officer observed a black left eye and small cuts along Craiger’s arms. Due to Craiger being the primary aggressor in this incident, the officer arrested him. The second victim did not want to be a victim during this incident and did not want to cooperate by filing out a witness statement or a victims rights form. The second victim did not allow officers to take photographs of his injuries or the damage inside the residence.

Theft Not in Progress

Oct. 19

An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block North Broadway Street in reference to a theft from a donation trailer. The officer made contact with the the complainant and owner of the trailer. The complainant stated he received a call from employees of the business where the trailer is parked who advised they saw two female subjects get out of their vehicle and take several bags of items from the trailer. They were unsure of what was stolen due to the trailer being there for people to donate items to go the disaster relief to North Carolina. On the rear of the trailer was a posted sign saying, “do not steal donations only”. One employee witnessed the two females remove items from the trailer and place them into their vehicle. A second employee stated he looked out the front door observed two females taking items out of the trailer and place them into their vehicle. Both employees took pictures of the two females and the vehicle. On Oct. 19, the Greenville Police Department he received a call from the complainant who advised he knew who the two female subjects were. Contact with Bridget Napier who admitted that she and her friend Lori Perkins had taken the items from the trailer. Napier and Perkins came to the Greenville Police Department. After reading her Miranda rights Napier admitted to taking toothbrushes, baby food and boxed food. Perkins advised they took approximately three bags of items. Both believed the trailer was like the blessing box where you can take items and donate items. Perkins stated she did not see the sign at eye level on the trailer that said “do not steal”. Napier stated they did bring the items back to business and left it on the doorstep. Napier and Perkins were both issued copies of citations for theft.

Wanted Person

Oct. 17

An officer observed Jeffrey White walking on Walnut Street near E. Fourth Street. The officer had prior knowledge that White had an active warrant for his arrest through the Greenville Police Department for failure to appear at arraignment for DUS. The officer made contact with White and confirmed his identity by his SSN. Dispatch confirmed his warrant through LEADS/NCIC. White was placed into handcuffs that were gap checked for tightness and double locked. White was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was left with the on duty jail staff. White’s bond is $325.

Reports were compiled by Ryan Berry, editor of the Daily Advocate/The Early Bird. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.