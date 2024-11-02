Lehman, Spitzer finish top ten at Cross Country State Championship

Ansonia sophomore Bennett Lehman sprints down towards the finish line. Photo by Eddie Mowen | The Register-Herald Versailles sophomore Jackson Spitzer finished in the top ten in Division II. Photo by Eddie Mowen | The Register-Herald

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

OBETZ — The Versailles boys cross country team and Ansonia sophomore Bennett Lehman competed in the OHSAA State Cross Country Championship in their respective divisions at Fortress Obetz.

In the Division III boys race, Lehman finished in sixth place with a time of 15:30.52. He improved on his time his freshmen year when he finished in the middle of the pack.

In the Division II boys race, Versailles took fifth place as a team. Sophomore Jackson Spitzer took seventh place overall with a time of 15:33.5. Tony Moorman took 39th with a time of 15:58.67. For the rest of the team, Anthony Spitzer took 55th, Zachary Rahm took 66th, Cameron Magoto took 106th, Marcus Briscoe took 121st and Drew Meyer took 145th.

Lehman ends his season as a district and regional champion along with a top ten State finish. Spitzer finished his season with a district championship and a top ten State finish. Both runners finish with First Team All-Ohio honors.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].