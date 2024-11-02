Unintentional overdose deaths decline

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, RecoveryOhio Director Aimee Shadwick, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director LeeAnne Cornyn, and Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson held a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse to discuss how the state’s comprehensive work to fight drug addiction and overdose deaths is saving lives. Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced newly verified data demonstrating that the number of overdose deaths in Ohio have dropped substantially for a second consecutive calendar year.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH)’s 2023 Ohio Unintentional Drug Overdose Report, released today, revealed a nine percent decline in verified overdose deaths across the state. In 2023, Ohio recorded 4,452 unintentional drug overdose deaths, down from 4,915 in 2022.

The results underscore the progress of numerous state programs and resources implemented or expanded under the leadership of Governor DeWine with a combined aim of saving more lives and putting more people on a path toward recovery from addiction.

“When I became Governor in 2019, I made fighting drug addiction and preventing overdose deaths one of my administration’s top priorities,” Governor DeWine said Wednesday at a news conference announcing the release of the report. “This new data shows that Ohio is on the right track, and the numbers have been getting more encouraging each of the past few years. But we also recognize that our work is far from complete – that every overdose death remains a tragedy. These results further sharpen our resolve to continue our fight to save more lives.”

The report shows that Ohio has now outperformed national overdose death trends for two years in a row. In 2023, Ohio’s nine percent decrease in overdose deaths was better than the 2% decrease seen nationwide. In 2022, Ohio’s five percent decrease in overdose deaths was better than the one percent increase seen nationwide.

The report also shows Ohio is building momentum through the end of 2023 and into this calendar year. In 2023, there was a 24 percent decrease in the number of overdose deaths from the second quarter to the fourth quarter.

Under the DeWine Administration, Ohio has put into action one of the nation’s most comprehensive and aggressive strategies for fighting drug addiction and preventing overdose deaths.

One of his first actions upon taking office was to create the Governor’s RecoveryOhio initiative – which is dedicated to unifying state and local efforts to address substance use disorders and mental health challenges. Together, in coordination with agencies like ODH, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS), and other partners, Ohio has implemented a whole-of-government approach to combatting the drug epidemic, with key areas of focus including intervention, treatment, and enforcement.

“The nine percent decrease in overdose deaths this year is an encouraging sign that our efforts are making a difference,” said Aimee Shadwick, Director of RecoveryOhio. “Through initiatives like expanded naloxone distribution, harm reduction strategies, and comprehensive treatment and mental health services, we are saving lives and creating pathways to recovery. While we recognize this progress, we remain committed to continuing our work so that every Ohioan struggling with addiction has access to the support they need to live a healthier, safer life.”

Intervention

Distribution of the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been a critical component of Ohio’s harm reduction efforts. The state created Naloxone.Ohio.gov in 2022, making life-saving naloxone available to Ohioans for free. Additionally, under Governor DeWine’s leadership, ODH has increased its primary naloxone distribution program by 520 percent from 2019 to 2023, with over 291,000 kits distributed last year alone contributing to over 20,000 known overdose reversals.

“Despite the progress we’ve made in reducing overdose deaths, far too many Ohioans are still losing their lives, and many of these overdoses are preventable,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA. “I urge every Ohioan to obtain naloxone and learn how to use it. It’s a simple step that saves lives.”

Treatment

Under the vision of Governor DeWine and with the support of the General Assembly, Ohio has also invested heavily in expanding mental health and addiction treatment services. Since 2019, the number of opioid treatment providers in Ohio has grown from 35 to 125 – an increase of over 250 percent. Recovery housing and peer support programs have also expanded to further assist individuals on their journey to recovery.

“Lived experience is powerful, which is why we are committed to growing and professionalizing the role of peer supporters,” said OhioMHAS Director LeeAnne Cornyn. “Since 2019, we’ve certified more than 6,000 new peer supporters, and we now offer three peer supporter certifications: adult, family, and youth/young adult. Together with our investments in Peer Run Organizations, including expanding the Clubhouse Model, we are providing Ohioans with more resources and support to achieve and sustain their recovery.”

Enforcement

During his first year in office in 2019, Governor DeWine created the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center – which leverages cutting-edge technologies and analytical techniques to detect, identify, and intercept dangerous drugs.

Since 2019, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has contributed to removing nearly 110,000 doses of opiates and more than 900 pounds of fentanyl from Ohio’s streets.

In 2023, over $2.4 million in grant funding was awarded by Governor DeWine to 32 drug task forces in Ohio to help them identify high-level drug traffickers and dismantle large drug trafficking organizations.

“Additionally, in January 2023, the Ohio Department of Public Safety launched Operation New Beginnings with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and outreach partners statewide,” said ODPS Director Andy Wilson. “This initiative connects individuals arrested for impaired driving with vital mental health and substance abuse resources at a crucial moment in their lives. Now active in 44 counties, it embodies our commitment to reducing fatal crashes and helping people find a healthier, safer future.”