Bradford FFA honors members

BRADFORD — A new officer team took over at Bradford-UVCC FFA to finish the year and serve the chapter for the 2021-2022 school year. The new officer team chose an April member of the month and SAE spotlight.

The team chose sophomore Oakley Brubaker for April member of the month. Oakley remained involved in chapter activities the whole year. He attended almost every meeting and helped provide food for one of the meetings. Oakley was very involved in special woodworking and shop projects that he was asked to do. His next project he’s planning is a complex bedside table with a light underneath. Oakley put a lot of hard work into his SAE this past year and took great care of his turkeys. He works hard in the classroom and always puts in his best effort in everything he does. Oakley is fun to be around and constantly makes people laugh. He’s a great student, great classmate, and was a great choice for member of the month.

The new officers chose sophomore officer Molly Clark for the April SAE Spotlight. Molly takes care of, breeds, sells, and shows pigs. She has worked with pigs her whole life. Molly spends around three hours everyday working with and taking care of the six pigs she currently has claimed. However, she said that they actually have more than six in their barn. She breeds the pigs and in January of every year she will bring them into their barn and put them in crates. They will give birth in these crates and after three weeks, she moves the baby pigs to separate crates and puts the sows (the female/mom) pigs back outside. After another three weeks, customers come in and pick the baby pigs they want and she sells the pigs for profit. The ones that she picks beforehand get moved to her show barn. One of her pigs, a spot gilt named Meredith, was won through an essay contest Molly participated in. After she bred Meredith, Molly donated one of her babies back to the essay program and that pig was given as a prize to another winner. She has put a lot of hard work and time into her SAE, and is currently in the busiest season of her project. She’ll be training and working with a few of her pigs here soon to get ready for fairs in the fall. All of these reasons are why the officer team chose Molly, who was more than deserving of the honor.

The new officer team is looking forward to another great year for the Bradford-UVCC FFA. The team said it is excited to have some new members in FFA in the coming school year and can’t wait to watch more students grow and develop through the AG/FFA program.

A new officer team to took over Bradford-UVCC FFA to finish the year and serve the chapter in the 2021-2022 school year. The new officer team chose an April member of the month and SAE spotlight. Pictured is SAE Spotlight student Molly Clark tending to one of her pigs. Oakley Brubaker (not pictured) was selected as April member of the month. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG_0002-3.jpeg A new officer team to took over Bradford-UVCC FFA to finish the year and serve the chapter in the 2021-2022 school year. The new officer team chose an April member of the month and SAE spotlight. Pictured is SAE Spotlight student Molly Clark tending to one of her pigs. Oakley Brubaker (not pictured) was selected as April member of the month. Provided photo