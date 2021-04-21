Kaiser is Versailles Ag ‘Student of the Month’

VERSAILLES — The Agriculture Education Capstone Program at Versailles High School named senior Alex Kaiser its capstone highlight student of the month. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in it’s ninth year. Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School junior and senior students enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real-world employment experiences and opportunities while in school.

Alex is the son of Jon and Kristi Kaiser of Versailles. He started working at Greenville Ace Hardware in the summer of 2019 going into his junior year and continued to work throughout his senior year. He worked more than 1,000 hours. Alex’s primary roles at Greenville Ace Hardware include: waiting on customers, mixing paint, placing inventory in the correct spot, and small engine repair and maintenance.

Doug and Sherry Hesson, co-owners of Greenville Ace Hardware, said, “Alex has been a real asset to Greenville Ace Hardware and is a great employee. Alex is wonderful when working with customers and his co-workers. Alex does a great job of seeing what needs to be done and getting it taken care of. We will miss him when he moves on to college this fall, but we know he will be successful in future adventures.” Alex plans to attend Hocking College this fall.

This year, a record 39 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses to work at area businesses. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills they are learning, the assets they are to the business each month. The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books, capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.

Congratulations to Alex and thank you to Greenville Ace Hardware for this great opportunity.

Pictured is Versailles High School senior Alex Kaiser on the job at Greenville Ace Hardware. Provided photo