National Trail MVCTC/FFA to hold Safety Day

NEW PARIS — Calling all local fire departments, first responders and farmers. Join National Trail’s MVCTC FFA Chapter for Safety Day on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 12 to 3 p.m. for how-to’s on topics such as grain dryer fires, bucket elevator maintenance and fire prevention and grain entrapment rescue.

Dryer Fire training will happen at 12 to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 1:30 p.m., and 2 to 2:30 p.m. Bucket Elevator Maintenance training will happen at 12:30 to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 2 p.m., and 2:30 to 3p.m. These sessions will be hosted in the National Trail Local Schools Gymnasium.

The Grain Entrapment training will be continuously presented from 12 to 3 p.m. at the National Trail FFA department parking lot (South Side).

The Chuck Wagon concessions will be held in the South Side parking lot as well from 12 to 3 p.m. Please RSVP to receive a meal voucher for the Chuck Wagon for a complimentary lunch.

The event is sponsored by Co-Alliance, 323 Designs and National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter. Kicks 96 will also be broadcasting live from the event.

Please RSVP for the event by calling or emailing Mrs. Kennel at 937-437-3333 ext. 1212 or ckennel@nationaltrail.us by Thursday, May 6, 2021. National Trail High School is located at 6940 Oxford Gettysburg Road, New Paris.