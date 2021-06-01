A mission to ‘Do Good’

OSGOOD — For those of us who are fortunate enough to be living beyond 50, we often think of rest, retirement and the blessings of spending more time with grown-up children and watching the next generation of grandchildren grow in grace. Yet, one Darke County woman’s vision from the Lord and compassion for people has inspired a community to take on the mission to “do good.”

Karen Homan, founder of the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, has lived on a farm near Osgood for over 37 years, with husband, Jay, her four children, and 13 grandchildren (with one on the way). When the Do Good Restaurant first opened its doors in November 2019, on the site of the old Silver Spur building, no one could have foreseen the COVID pandemic sweeping the state, let along the nation just a months later, and the many lives that would be forever changed as a result. Yet, no one could have imagined how vital the mission and ministry would become in the lives of those living within the tri-county area.

“God will always be true to His Word. I wondered how all this would work in a tiny town like Osgood, and the Lord would bring Proverbs 3:5 to mind, over and over. Trust in the Lord,” said Homan.

Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, located at 25 West Main Street in downtown Osgood, is a full-service restaurant, open six days a week and closed on Sundays, for the Lord’ s Day. In addition to dine-in service and carry-out, restaurant goers have the option to order from the “God to Go” breakfast menu, which serves the “early risers” within the community , from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Do-Good’s all-volunteer serving and hospitality staff allow for a unique (and God-inspired) system of “tipping.” Each “tip” received by staff at the restaurant is put into a fund, of which 100 percent collected would be disbursed to a particular community member, family or person in need. Community members and customers may nominate a person or family to be the “tip-of-the-month” recipient. Homan and her staff pray each day over who will receive funds for the upcoming month of service.

“Anything that is done here, it is done for the Lord. Anything that is done here is done for His glory,” said Homan.“There are things that make no ‘business sense,’ but it made sense to Him…It is about faith and trusting in the Lord. I can’t do all of this, but then He said, ‘I can!’”

Since its opening 15 months ago, Do Good has raised over $628,000 in “tips-of-the-month.” In April, the restaurant raised $93,000 for Coldwater resident, Scott Dippold, who is on hospice, raising four children. This month, in May, Do Good is raising funds for the Aiden Myers family of Versailles. Aiden, now 12 years old, was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex since the age of three months, and has undergone seven major surgeries, one as recent as March 2021. All “tips” during May will go toward helping this family cover medical bills and purchasing a single-level home.

In addition to the restaurant, Do Good’s other ministries also serve the community-at-large, which include a baby ministry, providing free blanket, cap or bonnet; Bible studies for youth, teens, and adults; an exercise ministry; tutoring ministry for K-12 students; honor meals for volunteers; and a health and wellness clinic, providing services every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for those who cannot afford care.

“The Lord will always be true to His Word,”said Homan. “If He said something 2000 years ago, it isn’t ‘old fashioned’ — it is Truth…Our world is floundering right now, and people need to hear Truth.”

Most recently, in May 2021, Homan and her staff dedicated the Children’s Memorial Garden Park, which includes a colorful memorial arch commemorating the names of children who have passed, as well as a splash pad for play, a courtyard prayer walk, a rosary walk, as well as a Koi pond with native flowers and herbs.

“Success is not measured in dollar signs, it is measured in spreading His Word, said Homan, adding, “That people recognize God’s presence in their lives, and that He is real!”

To learn more about Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, stop by the restaurant Monday though Thursday (8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Friday and Saturday (8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.), located at 25 West Main Street, in Osgood, or call 419-582-GOOD (4663) for questions or reservations. Karen Homan may be reached by email at karenhoman@dogoodrm.com

